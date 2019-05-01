Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties until 6 p.m.

Posted 5:31 pm, May 1, 2019, by

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Wednesday evening for Colbert and Lauderdale counties until 6 p.m.

The warning covers northern Colbert County and Lauderdale County. The storm is expected to impact areas including Florence, Muscle Shoals, Killen, Sheffield, St. Florian, Waterloo and Underwood-Petersville.

The National Weather Service said to expect damage from quarter-sized hail and winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.