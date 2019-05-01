× Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Lauderdale counties until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Wednesday evening for Colbert and Lauderdale counties until 6 p.m.

The warning covers northern Colbert County and Lauderdale County. The storm is expected to impact areas including Florence, Muscle Shoals, Killen, Sheffield, St. Florian, Waterloo and Underwood-Petersville.

The National Weather Service said to expect damage from quarter-sized hail and winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour.