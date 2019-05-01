School employee charged with child abuse in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – A school employee for a home school cooperative has been charged with child abuse.

Brianna Lachelle Robinson, 24, was booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday afternoon on a charge of torture or willful abuse of a child.

Robinson, an employee of Cardinal School Inc. in Madison turned herself in. Madison police said they obtained an arrest warrant after a complaint was made .

Cardinal School is a home school cooperative designed for students with learning differences, according to the company’s website.

Robinson was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $2,500 bond.

