Rashaan Evans and Tennessee Titans teammates visit the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It's not football season yet, but the Tennessee Titans are making their way through the south including a stop right here in the Rocket City.

Some of the Titans players, including former Alabama star Rashaan Evans, stopped by the U.S. Space and Rocket Center as part of their Titans Caravan to talk with some space camp students and have a little fan meet and greet.

Evans says this is a great opportunity to get personal with the fans who give them so much support, and hopefully, he can inspire some of the fans that he meets to chase their dreams just like he did.

"This has been great man just being able to come out here and enjoy these fans just really getting up close and personal with them and kinda just hear some of their stories," Evans said. "It's fun if you just go in here and really just kind of have fun and learn some things about other people you'll learn some interesting things I mean I'm just taking full advantage of this opportunity and having fun with it."