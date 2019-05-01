× Organizers announce music lineup for Albertville’s Main Street Music Festival

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville’s popular Main Street Music Festival is celebrating its 10th year. Organizers announced the music lineup for the free two-day event Wednesday morning.

“We’ve done it for a decade. It’s hard to believe,” said Albertville Economic Development Director Mike Price, who helps organize the event.

“Friday night at six o’clock we open up with Whiskey Myers, which is a Texas country band that has really got a great following, has a lot of accomplishments. They’re opening for one of the icons in southern rock history, The Marshall Tucker Band.”

“Opening up Saturday night with Ashley McBryde who has just won New Female Country Artist of the Year from the ACMs, a Grammy-nominated album, so couldn’t be happier to have her. She’s opening up for Easton Corbin who is just an extremely accomplished country artist.”

The popular music festival is the largest in Marshall County and draws in thousands of people. “Between 30 and 40,” Price said, “Completely free event to the public, sponsor driven. So we always thank our sponsors for continuing to step up and support it.”

“We hope the weather holds and we’ll get 30 to 40,000 people here and have a good time,” he added.

There will be food, drink, and merchandise vendors, an inflatable water park for the kids and music throughout the day.