North Alabama organizations commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Jewish Federation of Huntsville and North Alabama (JFHNA) extends a special invitation to share in the local commemoration of Yom HaShoah on Wednesday, May 1st.

This Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration is free and will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Rock Family Worship Center in Huntsville.

“Yom Hashoah Ve-Hagevurah“ literally means the “Day of (Remembrance of) the Holocaust and the Heroism.” This event marked on the 27th day in the month of Nisan — a week after the seventh day of Passover, and a week before Yom Hazikaron (Memorial Day for Israel’s fallen soldiers).

The US Congress established ‘Days of Remembrance‘ as the nation’s annual commemoration of the Holocaust.

Mr. James Sedlis of the Birmingham Holocaust Education Center will the guest speaker.

Anyone is welcome and doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Observances and remembrance activities will occur nationwide between Sunday, April 28, and Sunday, May 5.