National Concert Week kicks off with $20 tickets to the hottest summer shows

National Concert Week takes place May 1st through May 7th and Live Nation is celebrating in a major way.

Live Nation Entertainment is giving fans the chance to buy tickets for only $20 (all-in including fees). There are over 2 million tickets available to over 2,800 shows in high demand.

Tickets for ALL genres are available including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and Comedy.

The general on-sale will start Wednesday, May 1st at 11:00 a.m. CT and run through Tuesday, May 7 at 11:59 p.m. at NCW.LiveNation.com.

SAVE THE DATE: #NationalConcertWeek is BACK from May 1-May 7th! To celebrate, @livenation is offering $20 all-in tickets to thousands of concerts from MAY 1 – MAY 7! Get more info here: https://t.co/Vw6KHHSdgf pic.twitter.com/QFAJSfxHBa — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 24, 2019

There are over 600 artists participating in Live Nation’s $20 all-in ticket offer including.