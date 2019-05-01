National Concert Week kicks off with $20 tickets to the hottest summer shows

Posted 12:39 pm, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:45PM, May 1, 2019

National Concert Week takes place May 1st through May 7th and Live Nation is celebrating in a major way.

Live Nation Entertainment is giving fans the chance to buy tickets for only $20 (all-in including fees). There are over 2 million tickets available to over 2,800 shows in high demand.

Tickets for ALL genres are available including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and Comedy.

The general on-sale will start Wednesday, May 1st at 11:00 a.m. CT and run through Tuesday, May 7 at 11:59 p.m. at NCW.LiveNation.com.

For a complete list of Live Nation’s summer tours, concerts, and festivals, visit livenation.com.

There are over 600 artists participating in Live Nation’s $20 all-in ticket offer including. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.