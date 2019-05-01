Keeping your children safe at swimming pools this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - Pools across the Tennessee Valley are beginning to open up. Madison Fire and Rescue officials say if kids are around or in a pool, adults should remember to be extra attentive.

The Centers for Disease Control report drowning is the leading cause of unintentional deaths in the U.S.

Water can be problematic for those who aren't well informed about the dangers of being in it. Sometimes families grow complacent about pool safety and they shouldn't.

Madison Fire and Rescue says every time your kids are about to get into a swimming pool, you should remind them of potential dangers.

"Our kids may have learned how to swim, or maybe they don't know how to swim. Something as small as that, could be something that makes a major difference in the lives of our children," explained Michael Sedlacek of Madison Fire and Rescue. "Drowning is silent. We hear splashing, we hear a good time and then when it stops you don't hear a scream under water. You don't hear that if you're outside of the water."

Even if you have a small kiddie pool at your home, no child should be left unattended near it. After all, it doesn't take much water to drown.

Parents should also remind kids to stay away from pool drains.

Being certified in CPR, or having at least one household member that is, is also recommended. Madison Fire and Rescue offers CPR certification on the second Saturday of each month. The certification costs 20 dollars and lasts for two years.

CPR can save lives in all kinds of emergencies, but it's one of the first steps to take when someone has been pulled out of the water.

Remember:

NEVER leave a child unattended in or near water

Teach children how to swim

Teach children to stay away from drains

Ensure all pools and spas (both in your backyard and any public pool you may visit) have compliant drain covers.

Install proper barriers, covers, and alarms on and around your pool and spa.

Know how to perform CPR on children and adults