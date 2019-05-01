Huntsville’s Intuitive Research and Tech Corporation earns “Best Place to Work” award for 12 consecutive years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber gives out awards to several of the best places to work each year. Employees submit anonymous surveys about companies and those surveys determine the winners.

Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation has won the X-Large division (over 251 employees) award not once, not twice but twelve times in a row. Employees say there's a reason why the company pushes them to develop and grow constantly.

"They've started to pay for my education for the future. They also send me out to do things that I've never done before," said Michael Jones, Intuitive Systems Analyst. "To give me experiences and expose me to opportunities I've never had."

Intuitive employees say having access to cutting edge technology isn't the only thing that makes them one of the best places to work in Huntsville. It's having fresh ideas to keep the company's culture rich.

"What do we need to give our employees in order for them to be fulfilled at work," said Sonya Tolliver, Intuitive Human Resources Manager.

Intuitive surveys its employees often and hosts state of the company meetings as well. "They give us an opportunity to explain to employees why we have to do some of the things that we do and that communication is key," said Tolliver.

There's also a fair mix of people from all walks of life.

"The opportunities that you have to develop professionally are all around you. Our workforce is very dynamic and we have people who have just graduated college, we have student hires," added Tolliver. "Then we also have individuals who have been in their careers for a long time."

Tolliver said Intuitive leaves titles at the door. "Everyone here matters, whether you're sitting at the receptionist desk or you're the CEO, everyone here matters."

"It's not just about let's produce a product and spit out anything we can as fast as we can. It's really about being a team and a family," said Jones. "Growing and connection with each other and then trying to put that kind of love into the products that we make."