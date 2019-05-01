Hit-or-miss, unevenly-distributed rain and storms for the next few days

A few scattered, locally-heavy storms are moving eastward at 30-35 MPH Wednesday afternoon and evening; some brief heavy rain, lightning and wind gusts to 40 MPH are possible.

It’s not quite hot enough to talk heat index yet, but Huntsville International technically did report a heat index one degree hotter than the air temperature at 2 PM. It stays warm compared to the norms for early may through the end of the week; expect highs in the mid-80s Thursday and lower 80s on Friday.

Increasing humidity means an increasing chance of some showers and storms. It’s a chance and not a guarantee right now for one main reason: no major storm systems nearby to really focus moisture and energy and convert it to widespread rain. So, from now through Saturday, you can expect to dodge a few downpours on a daily basis in which some of us get soaked and others wave to the showers as they pass to one side or the other.

Rain chances trending upward: The best chance of rain inside the next seven days comes Saturday; however, there will be some occasional, spotty, hit-or-miss, unevenly-distributed showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s coverage looks uneven, and that means even on our ‘best’ rain day you could still get missed by the heavier showers.

Drier on Sunday and Monday: The pattern of hit-or-miss showers ends Saturday night as drier air blows in from the northwest on Sunday and Monday. While we maintain a 10% chance of an isolated shower for both days, we do not expect impactful rainfall either day.

More sunshine, fewer clouds and fewer rain drops add up to warmer afternoons, too. Expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Unsettled next week: You’ll notice the chance of showers and storms creeps up again in the extended (especially from Wednesday to Friday of next week).

A very moist, summer-like air mass moves north from the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday setting the stage for several rounds of scattered showers and some locally-heavy thunderstorms through next weekend.

The pattern sets up with a strong ridge over the Gulf of Mexico and weak disturbances moving around the northern rim of that feature within a weak southern branch of the jet stream. Hotter air and higher humidity makes it easier for those smaller-scale disturbances to create some heavy storms. Severe weather isn’t totally out of the picture, but it looks more like a daily dose of downpours than anything else beginning Wednesday and going through next weekend.