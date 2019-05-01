Giles County authorities searching for missing infant

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. – Tennessee authorities have issued a statewide endangered child alert for a 4-month-old girl who they believe was taken by her mother.

McKinlee Natress has been missing since April 26, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. She’s believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Courtney Burchell, 25.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of 4-month-old McKinlee Natress or her non-custodial mother Courtney Burchell, call the Giles County Sheriff's Office at 931-363-3505, or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/eQbzez6O7Q — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 1, 2019

Natress is 18 inches long and 10 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Burchell is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Giles county authorities believe Burchell was last driving a gold four-door Saturn sedan with tinted windows and a temporary tag.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 931-363-2460 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.