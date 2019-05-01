Disney’s stroller restrictions, smoking ban now in effect at theme Parks

Starting on Wednesday, May 1st, no one is able to ‘light up’ anywhere inside any of the Disney theme parks.

The company announced the full-park smoking ban last month. The ban covers domestic theme parks, water parks, and the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

Disney says there will be designated smoking areas outside park entrances although smoking areas inside the parks will be taken down.

Disney will also no longer allow large strollers, the size limit will be 31″ wide by 52″ long.

The idea is to reduce congestion and improve crowd flow.