Amazon expands grocery delivery from Whole Foods Market to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Amazon and Whole Foods Market launched a delivery service from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now and it’s available in Huntsville.

Starting May 1st, Prime members can get natural and organic products delivered straight to their door from Whole Food Market with free 2-hour delivery.

Delivery from Whole Foods Market is available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

This is the first time ever Whole Food customers will be able to order items through Prime Now which is the fastest Amazon delivery service offered.

“Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers and we’re excited to introduce the service to even more Prime members across the country. It’s just another way we’re making it even easier for more customers to enjoy Whole Foods Market’s healthy and organic food,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market Executive Vice President of Operations.

The delivery service is available in 88 U.S. cities including Montgomery, AL Chattanooga, TN, Tallahassee, FL, Jackson, MS, Portland, ME and will continue to expand throughout the coming year.

To learn more about grocery delivery, visit Prime Now.