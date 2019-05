Representatives voted 92-0 Tuesday night to give officers a 5% pay increase, expand bonuses and create a payout program for unused annual leave.

Rep. Chris England of Tuscaloosa said the changes could add up to about $10,000 in more pay for officers.

A federal judge has ordered the department to add about 2,200 correctional officers.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the staffing shortage has been a key factor behind violent and unconstitutional conditions in state prisons.