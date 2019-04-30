× Woman rescued from burning home by firefighters in Athens has died

ATHENS, Ala. – City officials confirm Selestine Harris has died. She’s the woman firefighters in Athens rescued from a burning building.

The fire happened on April 23, 2019 at a home on Acorn Hill Circle just before 10:30 at night. Four family members and a family friend made it out of the house, but they begged firefighters to save Ms. Harris, their grandmother, who was still inside the home.

Harris’ obituary says Harris died on April 25. Her funeral will be Saturday, May 4, at 1:00 p.m. at New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.