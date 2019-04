× Volunteers needed for Guntersville Great American Cleanup

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The annual Great American Cleanup is set for Monday, May 6, and Keep Guntersville Beautiful is looking for volunteers to help.

The event runs from 3-5 p.m., and volunteers are welcome to show up the day of the event at the bridge near Guntersville Harbor to sign-in and get supplies.

If volunteers wish to adopt a specific area to clean up on an alternate day, they can contact Nicole Reyes at (256) 571-7598.