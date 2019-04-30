× TBI: Woman arrested after 3 juveniles arrive at Brentwood hotel, 2 with condoms, other sexual items

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – A Memphis woman is accused of trafficking juveniles for the purpose of illicit sex. Taysha Dominque Jackson is being held on a $9 million bond.

In an effort to curb human trafficking in Middle Tennessee, authorities placed a number of fake advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex trafficking cases. It’s at that time that authorities learned of a website, not previously known to them, that had advertisements for prostitution that seemed to display juveniles.

Saturday night, several agencies coordinated a sting at a Brentwood-area hotel, and responded to an advertisement.

Investigators say that three juveniles and an adult arrived at the hotel at the designated time. They say two of those juveniles had condoms and other items indication an “intend for sexual services.”

Officers immediately took the three juveniles and the driver into custody. They identified the woman as Taysha Dominque Jackson, 29, of Memphis. She’s charged with three counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act. Jackson is currently in the Williamson County Jail.

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services took custody of the juveniles, all of whom were from the Memphis area.

“It is sickening to me that this criminal element exists in our society and particularly when it involves children,” said Brentwood Chief of Police Jeff Hughes in the TBI news release. “The Brentwood Police Department is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to aggressively combat this reprehensible crime.”

“We are committed to working with our partners to address human trafficking in Tennessee by holding buyers and traffickers accountable under some of the toughest laws in the nation,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “We will also do everything we can to help victims take their first brave steps toward becoming a survivor.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Brentwood Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Department of State worked together on this case.

Additional information about human trafficking, the warning signs, and contact information for the Tennessee

Human Trafficking Hotline can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com and www.EyesUpNashville.com.