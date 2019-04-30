× Ronald McDonald House collects aluminum tabs at ‘Pop Tab Party’ and weigh-in event

DECATUR, Ala. — Individuals and school groups dropped by the “Pop Tab Party” at McDonald’s in Decatur Tuesday afternoon to donate aluminum pop tabs.

Today’s tab collection directly benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama (RMHCA), which serves hundreds of north Alabama families each year.

Members of team “Tabs for Tucker” have been supported by the Ronald McDonald House in their time of need, and now, they’re giving back.

“We collected 483 pounds of tabs, and I’m very excited, very excited,” said Cynthia Tubbs.

Two years ago baby Tucker Evans was born and stayed in Women and Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for the three weeks he lived. His family was able to stay close and spend as much time with him as possible– thanks to the Ronald McDonald house.

“They helped us tremendously because we were able to be a block away from him,” said Tucker’s mom, Ashlie Evans. “So that way if they called, we could just go over and be with him any time of the night.

The pop tab recycling program raises about $15,000 each year to help fund RMHCA’s mission.