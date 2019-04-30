Multiple North Alabama high schools shine in U.S. News ranking

The rankings for the country’s best high schools have been released by U.S. News and World Report. The U.S. News ranked high school using data on more than 23,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.
U.S. News also ranked high schools in every state including Alabama, in addition to the national ranking.
U.S. News described the top-ranked public schools for 2019 as “those whose attendees demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, passed and participated in a diverse array of college-level exams and graduated in high proportions.”
Factors used by U.S. News for its 2019 rankings:
- College readiness – participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.
- Reading and math proficiency – based on state tests.
- Graduation rates – based on 2016-17 graduation rates.
- Reading and math performance – actual versus predicted outcomes on state tests.
- Underserved student performance – outcomes for black, Hispanic and low-income students.
- College curriculum breadth – based on outcomes on AP and IB tests.
Huntsville City Schools has three high schools in the top 25. Madison City, Montgomery County, and Shelby County also each have two high schools in the top 25.
The Alabama schools ranked in the top 25 are listed below:
1.Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School: Montgomery, Alabama
- Montgomery County schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
2. Mtn. Brook High School: Mountain Brook, Alabama
- Mountain Brook City schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
3. New Century Tech Demo High School: Huntsville, Alabama
- Huntsville City schools (magnet)
- 2018 report card grade: A
4. Homewood High School: Homewood, Alabama
- Homewood City schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
5. Bob Jones High School: Madison, Alabama
- Madison City schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
6. Oak Mtn. High School: Birmingham, Alabama
- Shelby County schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
7. James Clemens High School: Madison, Alabama
- Madison City schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
8. Vestavia Hills High School: Vestavia Hills, Alabama
- Vestavia Hills City schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
9. Spain Park High School: Hoover, Alabama
- Hoover City schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
10. Arab High School: Arab, Alabama
- Arab City schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
11. Ramsey High School: Birmingham, Alabama
- Birmingham City schools (magnet)
- 2018 report card grade: B
12. Fairhope High School: Fairhope, Alabama
- Baldwin County schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
13. Auburn High School: Auburn, Alabama
- Auburn City schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
14. Cullman High School: Cullman, Alabama
- Cullman City schools
- 2018 report card grade: B
15. Huntsville High School: Huntsville, Alabama
- Huntsville City schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
16. Enterprise High School: Enterprise, Alabama
- Enterprise City schools
- 2018 report card grade: B
17. Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School: Montgomery, Alabama
- Montgomery County schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
18. Northridge High School: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Tuscaloosa City schools
- 2018 report card grade: B
19. Oneonta High School: Oneonta, Alabama
- Oneonta City schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
20. Hewitt-Trussville High School: Trussville, Alabama
- Trussville City schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
21. Hartselle High School: Hartselle, Alabama
- Hartselle City schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
22. Muscle Shoals High School: Muscle Shoals, Alabama
- Muscle Shoals City schools
- 2018 report card grade: B
23. Helena High School: Helena, Alabama
- Shelby County schools
- 2018 report card grade: A
24. Virgil Grissom High School: Huntsville, Alabama
- Huntsville City schools
- 2018 report card grade: B
25. Shade Valley High School: Irondale, Alabama
- Jefferson County schools
- 2018 report card grade: B
