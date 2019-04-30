Madison County companies named “2019 Best Places To Work”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –  Huntsville/Madison County Chamber announced the 2019 winners for Best Places To Work Tuesday afternoon.

The winners were announced during a luncheon at the Von Braun Center. Laura Huckabee-Jennings of the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce said the companies win based on the feedback of actual employees.

Some winning companies said the very best way to make sure you’re a contender next year is to genuinely foster a healthy work environment.

Several companies in each category took home trophies:

  • Micro Category (10-24 employees)
    • GOLD: Crossflow Technologies, Inc.
    • SILVER: Summit Information Solutions, Inc.
    • BRONZE: New Beginnings Family Law, P.C.
  •  Small Category (25-50 employees)
    • GOLD: Matt Curtis Real Estate, Inc.
    • SILVER: Invariant Corporation
    • BRONZE: Nesin Therapy Services, P.C.
  • Medium Category (51-100 employees)
    • GOLD: Brockwell Technologies, Inc.
    • SILVER: National Children’s Advocacy Center
    • BRONZE: Monte Sano Research Corporation
  • Large Category (101-250 employees)
    • GOLD: IERUS Technologies, Inc.
    • SILVER: Avion Solutions
    • BRONZE: IronMountain Solutions
  • X-Large Category (251+ employees)
    • GOLD: Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation
    • SILVER: Integration Innovation Inc. (i3)
    • BRONZE: Modern Technology Solutions, Inc. (MTSI)

 

