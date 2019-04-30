× Madison County companies named “2019 Best Places To Work”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville/Madison County Chamber announced the 2019 winners for Best Places To Work Tuesday afternoon.

The winners were announced during a luncheon at the Von Braun Center. Laura Huckabee-Jennings of the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce said the companies win based on the feedback of actual employees.

Some winning companies said the very best way to make sure you’re a contender next year is to genuinely foster a healthy work environment.

Several companies in each category took home trophies:

Micro Category (10-24 employees) GOLD: Crossflow Technologies, Inc. SILVER: Summit Information Solutions, Inc. BRONZE: New Beginnings Family Law, P.C.

Small Category (25-50 employees) GOLD: Matt Curtis Real Estate, Inc. SILVER: Invariant Corporation BRONZE: Nesin Therapy Services, P.C.

Medium Category (51-100 employees) GOLD: Brockwell Technologies, Inc. SILVER: National Children’s Advocacy Center BRONZE: Monte Sano Research Corporation



Large Category (101-250 employees) GOLD: IERUS Technologies, Inc. SILVER: Avion Solutions BRONZE: IronMountain Solutions



X-Large Category (251+ employees) GOLD: Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation SILVER: Integration Innovation Inc. (i3) BRONZE: Modern Technology Solutions, Inc. (MTSI)

