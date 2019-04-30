Huntsville Havoc continue SPHL Championship celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc had a championship celebration to keep the party going Monday night after their SPHL President's Cup win Saturday night, and fans from all over Huntsville came to congratulate the team once again on winning their second straight President's Cup and their third overall.

When the Havoc won the cup last year, the final game was on the road so they didn't get to experience that hometown victory like they got this year.

This Havoc team says the celebration not only was a great chance to continue their Cup victory, but also a great chance to thank the fan base for supporting them and helping them defend the crown.

"It's incredible you just look around and there's so many people that come out here and support us and again it just shows how great our fans are best fans in the league and ya know they didn't disappoint today, said Huntsville Havoc head coach, Glenn Detulleo.