Getting paid to sleep? Mattress Firm hiring snoozeterns

Ever wanted an internship that encourages you to sleep on the job? Mattress Firm might just have the internship for you, and it’s paid!

Mattress Firm is hiring summer snoozeterns, who will not only be encouraged but required to sleep on the job.

The company said snoozeterns will test beds, write reviews, and take pictures and video for social media.

Snoozeterns will spend the summer in Houston.

For more information and to apply, click here. Applications are due Friday, May 3.