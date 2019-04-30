× Fort Payne man accused of home invasion, attack with hammer

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A Fort Payne man is facing charges after police said he broke into a man’s home and attacked him with a hammer.

Investigators identified Corderra Undraus Dupree, 28, as their primary suspect and arrested him on charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.

Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum said they responded to a home on Grand Avenue around 7:15 Sunday night. The homeowner told authorities Dupree went inside his home, uninvited, and said he was looking for his wife. When the homeowner told Dupree he didn’t know who his wife was, Dupree proceeded to hit him in the head and leg with a claw hammer, according to authorities.

Dupree is being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $75,000 total bond.