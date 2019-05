HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews are working to put out a fire at Humphrey’s Bar and Grill in downtown Huntsville. The fire started around 10:22 p.m. Tuesday.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue Captain Frank McKenzie tells WHNT News 19 that the fire started in the kitchen at the grill. The fire went around a hood vent and burned the wall behind it. The bar and grill was evacuated and closed for the night.