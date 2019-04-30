Embrace the ‘berry’ dark side of Dr. Pepper for a limited time only

Posted 9:17 am, April 30, 2019, by

With spring showers, come May flowers and a new Dr. Pepper concoction.

Dr. Pepper is introducing a fruity twist on a familiar flavor with Dr. Pepper: Dark Berry. According to a report by People, the new soda addition will carry notes of blackberry, black currant, and black cherry flavoring.

This new beverage hits shelves Nationwide on Wednesday, May 1st. 12-pack of cans will cost around $5.29, while a 20 oz. bottle costs about $1.99.

The limited-time soda comes with a special edition, collectible Spider-Man packaging to celebrate the release of the new movieSpider-Man: Far From Home. 

Dr. Pepper: Dark Berry is a limited edition flavor.

Twitter user @TheImplusiveBuy spotted the fruity beverage in stores, according to their twitter post.

The company teased the drink release on their Social Media pages.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.