Donate blood for the chance to win VIP tickets to Rock the South

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Help save a life and enter to win VIP tickets to one of the largest country music festivals in the south.

LifeSouth partnered with Rock N Roll Sushi in Decatur and Huntsville to donate a pair of VIP tickets for one lucky winner to party at Rock the South on May 31st and June 1st in Cullman.

To join the raffle, donors must donate at the Decatur Donor Center or a blood drives in Morgan or Cullman County from May 1st to May 27th.

The VIP tickets give access to the most exclusive place to watch two days of the best country and southern rock music. The winner of the tickets will be able to enjoy a Comfortable Chair (Provided), Private Bar, Private Air-Conditioned Restrooms, and Private Festival Entrance (valued at $678).

The drawing and winner will be announced on Tuesday, May 28.

Donors must be 17 or older, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110lbs and be in good health. Photo Identification is required.

Call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707, or visitwww.lifesouth.org to find the closest blood drive or location near you.

Rock the South began in 2012 to celebrate the recovery after the April 27, 2011 tornados.