Crews battle house fire on Shadow Trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Firefighters are working to make sure a house fire on Shadow Trail is fully out.

Four Huntsville Fire and Rescue units were sent to the scene after a call about a kitchen fire.

Officials say the American Red Cross is assisting one adult and two children that were displaced by the fire.

House fire reported at shadow trail drive off Zierdt road. It’s out now. Five units on scene but looks like they’re packing up now @WHNT pic.twitter.com/AY2MwZqp46 — Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) May 1, 2019