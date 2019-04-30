Community Free Dental Clinic holding inaugural golf tournament on May 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Huntsville, Ala. - The Community Free Dental Clinic is preparing to host its first golf tournament, in hopes of serving even more patients.

The tournament will honor the memory of Colonel William Stirling, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the clinic.

Colonel Stirling's daughter is a volunteer dental hygienist at CFDC, which opened in 2013 to serve the working poor in Madison County. In the greater Huntsville area, there are thousands of adults who desperately need dental work but are unable to afford it.

CFDC is currently the only free dental clinic in Madison County and mostly serves: the elderly, veterans, homeless, uninsured, poor, working people and people on disability suffering from the effects of chemotherapy and radiation.

Medicaid and Medicare do not cover dental care. An absessed tooth is not only extremely painful, it can lead to serious health issues such as heart attack, stroke and even, death.

The inaugural Community Free Dental Clinic Golf Tournament will start at 9:00am at The Links at Redstone on Friday, May 17. It will be a four-person scramble with shotgun start. Entry fees are $60 per person, $240 per team and include lunch, greens fee and cart. There are prizes for flights and closest to pin.

The deadline for entries is Sunday May 5th. Sponsorships are available. To learn more or to print out the registration form, visit hsvfreedental.org.