× Austin High student brings home first prize in Governor’s App Challenge

DECATUR, Ala. – Congratulations are in order for a hardworking Austin High School student.

Wesley Loman was awarded first place in the High School division of the Governor’s App Challenge. Wesley created an app that will help elementary school children learn math.

Wesley took home a prize of $1,000 at the 2nd annual Alabama Computer Science Summit held in Montgomery.

The Governor’s App Challenge is a statewide, computer programming competition for Alabama students, in grades K–12, with the goal of giving more students the opportunity to gain recognition for their mastery and application of computer programming and design.