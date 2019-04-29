× Woman bitten by snake in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A woman was bitten by a snake Monday afternoon in the Cotaco area of Morgan County.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to a secluded area on Herman Bailey Road just before 4 p.m. Monday, where a 34-year-old woman was stranded on an island out in some water, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies who responded said they call for the county rescue squad to help, and a deputy waded out to the woman and carried her back to shore.

The woman was taken to Decatur General Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said once the woman was treated, she would be arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a drug possession charge.