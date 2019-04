Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - One of the top recruits in the country, Drew Sanders, has flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Alabama.

The four star linebacker is the number 34 prospect in the nation in the 2020 recruiting class and number 3 linebacker, according to 247 Composite.

Sanders, who's been committed to the Sooners since 2017, tweeted Monday night saying his recruiting is over and he's gonna be playing for the Tide.