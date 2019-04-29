× Three-year-old boy drowns in Colbert County

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – First responders in Colbert County said a three-year-old boy drowned Sunday morning.

According to the Colbert County coroner, the toddler was pronounced dead at Helen Keller Hospital just before 11 a.m.

Emergency personnel said he was found unresponsive in a Muscle Shoals swimming pool.

Paramedics said they performed CPR on the child until medics arrived and took over care.

WHNT News 19 is continuing to gather information on this tragedy and will update this story throughout the day.