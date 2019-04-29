ThermaCare back pain heat wraps recalled due to possibility of burns

Back pain heat wraps have been voluntarily recalled because they may get hotter than expected.

Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, a division of Pfizer Inc., recalled one lot of ThermaCare® Back Pain Therapy HeatWraps, up to 16HR pain relief. Pfizer Consumer Healthcare said the product could include cells that have a higher cell temperature than specified.

The use of a wrap with a cell with increased temperature poses a potential risk of skin injuries such as burns/blisters and/or skin irritation. The product label recommends the user to stop the use or wear a layer of clothing if the product feels too hot to prevent skin injuries, according to the FDA.

ThermaCare® Back Pain Therapy HeatWraps provide heat therapy for temporary relief of minor muscular and joint aches and pains associated with overexertion, strains, sprains, and arthritis.

Recalled products: 

Carton/Pouch Master Lot Number Retail Display Lot Number Retail Display SKU Retail Display UPC
S97473 7216LB F00573171336 305731713367
S97473 7216LA F00573317336 305731713367
S97473 7199JB F00573171373 305731713732
S97473 7199JA F00573171373 305731713732
S97473 7195EA F00573301003N 305733010037
S97473 7195EB F00573301003N 305733010037
S97473 7188NB F00573171516 305731715163
S97473 7188NA F00573171516 305731715163
S97473 7207SA F00573171403 305731714036
S97473 7207SB F00573171403 305731714036
S97473 7206SA F00573171403 305731714036
S97473 7205SA F00573171403 305731714036
S97473 7201SB F00573171403 305731714036
S97473 7202SA F00573171403 305731714036
S97473 7200SB F00573171403 305731714036
S97473 7201SA F00573171403 305731714036
S97473 7200SA F00573171403 305731714036

