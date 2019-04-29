ThermaCare back pain heat wraps recalled due to possibility of burns

Back pain heat wraps have been voluntarily recalled because they may get hotter than expected.
Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, a division of Pfizer Inc., recalled one lot of ThermaCare® Back Pain Therapy HeatWraps, up to 16HR pain relief. Pfizer Consumer Healthcare said the product could include cells that have a higher cell temperature than specified.
The use of a wrap with a cell with increased temperature poses a potential risk of skin injuries such as burns/blisters and/or skin irritation. The product label recommends the user to stop the use or wear a layer of clothing if the product feels too hot to prevent skin injuries, according to the FDA.
ThermaCare® Back Pain Therapy HeatWraps provide heat therapy for temporary relief of minor muscular and joint aches and pains associated with overexertion, strains, sprains, and arthritis.
Recalled products:
|Carton/Pouch Master Lot Number
|Retail Display Lot Number
|Retail Display SKU
|Retail Display UPC
|S97473
|7216LB
|F00573171336
|305731713367
|S97473
|7216LA
|F00573317336
|305731713367
|S97473
|7199JB
|F00573171373
|305731713732
|S97473
|7199JA
|F00573171373
|305731713732
|S97473
|7195EA
|F00573301003N
|305733010037
|S97473
|7195EB
|F00573301003N
|305733010037
|S97473
|7188NB
|F00573171516
|305731715163
|S97473
|7188NA
|F00573171516
|305731715163
|S97473
|7207SA
|F00573171403
|305731714036
|S97473
|7207SB
|F00573171403
|305731714036
|S97473
|7206SA
|F00573171403
|305731714036
|S97473
|7205SA
|F00573171403
|305731714036
|S97473
|7201SB
|F00573171403
|305731714036
|S97473
|7202SA
|F00573171403
|305731714036
|S97473
|7200SB
|F00573171403
|305731714036
|S97473
|7201SA
|F00573171403
|305731714036
|S97473
|7200SA
|F00573171403
|305731714036