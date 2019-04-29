The Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo returns to New Market

NEW MARKET, Ala. – Grab your fishing pole and head to New Market this weekend.

The Madison County Commission will be hosting the 37th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo on Saturday, May 4th. Registration for this event kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and fishing starts at 8:30 a.m. This event is free and children ages 5-15 are invited to participate at Sharon Johnston Park.

Attendees will need to bring a rod and reel; bait and tackle will be provided for every child during registration.

The purpose of the Youth Fishing Rodeo is to give children a fun-filled morning of fishing and outdoor entertainment.

Door prize drawings will happen throughout the morning and conclude with grand prizes for the largest catch per age group. Kids can also bring their latest report card to be entered to win the highest grade average prize.