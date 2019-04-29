Sign up for a free self-defense class hosted by Decatur Police

DECATUR, Ala. -The Decatur Police Department is offering a free RAD (Rape, Aggression, Defense) Training Course.

The RAD course is designed to provide safety information that could prevent a possible assault.

This course is divided into three training sessions, these sessions are on Friday, May 3rd, Saturday, May 4th, and Sunday, May 5th. Each class will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Participants are expected to attend all three classes and gym attire is requested.

The course will be capped at 20 female attendees.

Decatur police say the classes may be considered physically demanding by some, but women of all abilities are encouraged to register.

You can find the application listed as “RAD Class Registration” on the Decatur Police website.

Applications should be submitted to the front desk of the police department.