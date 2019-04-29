× UPDATE: Missing Shelby County woman found

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said just after 1:30 p.m. that Tolbert had been found.

Previous story:

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. – Shelby County authorities are looking for a woman who walked away from her home Monday morning.

Sheree Tolbert, 64, was last seen walking from her home on Highway 206 in Montevallo around 9:20 a.m., according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Tolbert may be suffering from a condition that could impair her judgment, authorities said.

Tolbert is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who’s seen Tolbert is asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.