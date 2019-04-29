UPDATE: Missing Shelby County woman found

Posted 12:24 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:46PM, April 29, 2019

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said just after 1:30 p.m. that Tolbert had been found.

Previous story:

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. – Shelby County authorities are looking for a woman who walked away from her home Monday morning.

Sheree Tolbert, 64, was last seen walking from her home on Highway 206 in Montevallo around 9:20 a.m., according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Tolbert may be suffering from a condition that could impair her judgment, authorities said.

Tolbert is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt and blue  jeans.

Anyone who’s seen Tolbert is asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.