Record rainfall this year causes trouble for farmers

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – While farmers welcome rain, they also say that there is such a thing as too much.

Mike Tate, the owner of Tate Farms, says he’s noticed all the rain in 2019 and it almost gave his farm some trouble, but 2018 was even worse.

“It really became a problem in the fall trying to get the harvest out — both grains and cotton. It started affecting the quality of the crops and created a lot of problems last fall, then that kind of rainfall continued into January, and February, and into March,” said Tate.

He says the record amounts of rain have made it difficult to get his grounds ready for planting, but luckily, his farm is in an area that hasn’t gotten too much moisture.

“Corn was a little late, we’re getting cotton in timely. But in other areas, like the southeast part of Madison County where it tends to be a little wetter, I heard as of last week they really didn’t have much planted,” said Tate.

Even though he says Tate Farms are almost caught up now, he says if a farm can’t catch up, they might have to make some changes.

“By changing to shorter season variety sometimes you can catch up but sometimes you just never catch up just like we couldn’t catch up last fall when we started having the excess moisture during harvest time,” said Tate.

But Tate says not to worry. He doesn’t feel there’s been enough rain this year for consumers to notice a difference.

However, Tate says when you go to the grocery store the local farm share of food products is only about 14 percent these days.

Because of this, he encourages everyone to support your local farms when you can.