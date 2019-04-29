Private foundation raising money for Alabama parks

Caney Falls is located inside Bankhead National Forest, Alabama. The hiking trail to Caney Creek Falls offers two of the best waterfalls in the state of Alabama.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A nonprofit organization has been formed to help support Alabama’s state parks.Officials say the Alabama State Parks Foundation will raise money through donations to help improve park facilities and programs.

The group’s website promotes contributions to help build cabins and trails, plus provide scholarships for youth campers. Most of the $40 million budget for the 22-park system comes from visitor fees, and donations will supplement funding for improvements.

Voters three years ago approved a constitutional amendment to protect funding for the park system after money was shifted to other state agencies. Some parks had closed, and maintenance projects were delayed.

Dan Hendricks of Florence is serving as president of the foundation.

