Police: Woman arrested after calling 911, claiming husband was a burglar

An Alabama woman is facing several charges over what police say was an “utterly ridiculous” attempt to scare her allegedly cheating husband.

Police in Millbrook say 33-year-old Amber Lewis called 911 to report a burglary Wednesday morning. They say when they responded, they found Lewis and a female friend outside Lewis’ home, and the pair told officers they didn’t know who was inside.

Officers soon determined that the “suspect” was Lewis’ husband and arrested her for filing a false police report, the Montgomery Advertiser reports. Police say they also noticed a “pervasive” odor of marijuana inside the home and found marijuana, cocaine, and other drugs inside the home, including in a 5-year-old child’s bedroom.

As a result of the drug find, Lewis was charged with second-degree possession of marijuana and chemical endangerment of a child. Her husband was charged with drug possession and her friend was charged with lying to police.

“Your guess is as good as mine. She knew her husband was engaged in an extramarital affair and called the police on her husband and told us it was a burglary. What her goal was, I have no idea,” Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson tells the Advertiser. “Bottom line: You lie to the police, you go to jail.”

Johnson says officers were “absolutely furious” about the situation, especially since a small fire broke out at a nearby school at the same time and officers’ ability “to respond to calls for service and assist our fire department was severely handicapped.”

