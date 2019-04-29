Panoply organizers seek feedback about 2019 arts festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Panoply Arts Festival is in the books for 2019.

The last weekend in April is when artists of all kinds gather in downtown Huntsville for thousands to visit. There are hands-on activities, performing arts performances, and art on display.

Organizers of the event hope you can help them make next year even better.

If you attended Panoply, Arts Huntsville would like for you to fill out the online survey. Your answers will help them prioritize their focus for next year.

Below is a video compiled by Arts Huntsville featuring the activities of this year’s festival.