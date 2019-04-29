Panoply organizers seek feedback about 2019 arts festival

Posted 2:47 pm, April 29, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Panoply Arts Festival is in the books for 2019.

The last weekend in April is when artists of all kinds gather in downtown Huntsville for thousands to visit. There are hands-on activities, performing arts performances, and art on display.

Organizers of the event hope you can help them make next year even better.

If you attended Panoply, Arts Huntsville would like for you to fill out the online survey. Your answers will help them prioritize their focus for next year.

Below is a video compiled by Arts Huntsville featuring the activities of this year’s festival.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.