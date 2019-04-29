× Man charged in brother’s shooting death pleads guilty to manslaughter

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man accused of killing his brother in Albertville in 2016 pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday morning.

A judge sentenced Jerry Hilley to 10 years in prison with credit for time served. The sentence was split into 28 months in prison and 36 months of probation.

Police said Hilley shot and killed his brother, Brian Comer Hilley, after an argument on Meadowbrook Drive in Albertville in June 2016.

Officials said they reached a plea agreement after consulting with Brian Hilley’s daughter and getting her consent.