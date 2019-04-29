× Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman he met online in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville man faces charges of kidnapping, rape and assault of a woman police say he met on online

Luke Cole, 36, is being held in the Madison County Metro Jail. Cole’s bail will be set by a judge at a later date.

Police arrested Cole at his home near the intersection of Millbrook Drive and Broadview Drive. Neighbors tell us there was a large police presence as Cole was taken into custody Monday morning. Later in the day, a crime scene unit was at the home to gather evidence.

Huntsville Police say the woman went willingly with Cole to his home, but then she didn’t allow her to leave. “They both wound up back here at his house,” says Lt. Michael Johnson with the Huntsville Police Department. “It’s believed she may have been here for a couple of days.”

Johnson says the victim is getting treatment for her injuries.