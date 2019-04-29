× Huntsville Havoc to host championship ‘rally’ Tuesday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Havoc want to celebrate their big win with you!

The 2018-19 SPHL Championship team is hosting rally at the Von Braun Center Tuesday night. The celebration starts at 6:00 p.m.

The Havoc will be on the front steps of Propst Arena along with the President’s Cup for the rally.

There will be free parking in the Monroe Street parking garage for the even.

This event is free and open to the public. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.