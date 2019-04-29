Ground breaking ceremony held for new hotel at Town Madison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala - More businesses are staking a claim for a spot at Town Madison. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for avid hotel, the first of its kind in the southeast. avid is part of the IGH brand. The hotel will have four stories, offer 87 rooms and have a pool. It is described as a modern, unique, affordable hotel.

"The biggest thing it means for us, with people continuing to come here because we've all worked to secure the jobs, we have to work on infrastructure together," says Madison Mayor Paul Finley. "But in Madison's case, we also want to drive the sales tax base, which helps us as mayor and council spend money on our citizens."

The hotel's owner says he believes construction will be complete May of next year.