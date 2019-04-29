Eat, drink, love vegetables at the annual Twisted Fork: Vegan/Vegetable Festival

Posted 7:23 am, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:26AM, April 29, 2019

A rainbow of colours and textures in this vibrant and healthy snack board of fruit, vegetables, dips, nuts and olives. Citrus fruits, grapes, tropical fruits and berries add colour to the spread. Hazelnuts,almonds, walnuts, kalamata olives and home made dips of hummus, beetroot and pumpkin are surrounded by salad sliced for a fun, healthy way to snack. Raw healthy food, ready for a party.

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – If you’re vegan, vegetarian, or simply veg-curious there’s a festival to satisfy all your herbivorous desires.

Elegance On Any Budget is turning up the ‘beet’ with their 2nd annual Twisted Fork: Vegan/Vegetarian festival on Sunday, May 5th. This event is free to attend and open to the public, doors open at 1:00 p.m. and the festivities last until 5:00 p.m.

This festival will be at 429 Ridgewood Dr in Scottsboro, Alabama 35768.

Celebrate a #HealthierYou with vegans, vegetarians, omnivores, and anyone experimenting with a vegetable-based lifestyle.

Visit their Facebook page and reserve a spot today by clicking here.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.