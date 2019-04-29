× Eat, drink, love vegetables at the annual Twisted Fork: Vegan/Vegetable Festival

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – If you’re vegan, vegetarian, or simply veg-curious there’s a festival to satisfy all your herbivorous desires.

Elegance On Any Budget is turning up the ‘beet’ with their 2nd annual Twisted Fork: Vegan/Vegetarian festival on Sunday, May 5th. This event is free to attend and open to the public, doors open at 1:00 p.m. and the festivities last until 5:00 p.m.

This festival will be at 429 Ridgewood Dr in Scottsboro, Alabama 35768.

Celebrate a #HealthierYou with vegans, vegetarians, omnivores, and anyone experimenting with a vegetable-based lifestyle.

Visit their Facebook page and reserve a spot today by clicking here.