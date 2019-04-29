× Authorities searching for missing Maine children, say they could be in Carolinas

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine – Authorities are searching for two missing children from Maine, and say they could be in either North or South Carolina.

The Presque Isle Police Department said they believe Joel Strother II, 12, and Carter Strother III, 10, were taken out of Maine against their will to the Carolinas.

Joel is approximately 5′ tall, weighs 90 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Carter is approximately 4′ 6″ tall, weighs 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators stated the children may be with Joel Strother, Kimberly McLeod (Strother), Christopher McLeod, or Matthew McLeod.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the people mentioned should contact the Presque Isle Police Department at (207) 764-4476.