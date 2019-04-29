× Arab Police warn residents to watch out for fake money

ARAB, Ala. – Arab Police warned of fake $100 bills being passed within the city Monday.

Police said mostly businesses were being targeted, but there had been incidents where the fake bills were passed at yard sales and sidewalk vendors as well.

They advised everybody to inspect any $100 bill and invest in a security marker. If it’s fake, police stated not to give the bill back, but to get any information about the person who passed the bill and contact the police.