You’re invited to the groundbreaking of Avid Hotels, the newest addition at Town Madison

MADISON, Ala. — A new hotel is set to break ground Monday, April 29 at Town Madison.

Avid Hotels will be located near the recently announced minor league baseball stadium and several other shops, restaurants and homes. The four-story hotel will offer 87 sound reducing rooms, a swimming pool and open public areas for guests to enjoy.

The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking at 10 a.m. on the corner of Graphics Boulevard and Wall Triana near Intergraph Headquarters in Madison.

Commission Chairman Dale Strong and Madison Mayor Paul Finley will be in attendance along with representatives from The Breland Companies, Avid Hotels, and other local leaders.

For more information on Town Madison, click here.