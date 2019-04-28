You’re invited to the groundbreaking of Avid Hotels, the newest addition at Town Madison

Posted 9:39 pm, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41PM, April 28, 2019

MADISON, Ala. — A new hotel is set to break ground Monday, April 29 at Town Madison.

Avid Hotels will be located near the recently announced minor league baseball stadium and several other shops, restaurants and homes. The four-story hotel will offer 87  sound reducing rooms, a swimming pool and open public areas for guests to enjoy.

The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking at 10 a.m. on the corner of Graphics Boulevard and Wall Triana near Intergraph Headquarters in Madison.

Commission Chairman Dale Strong and Madison Mayor Paul Finley will be in attendance along with representatives from The Breland Companies, Avid Hotels, and other local leaders.

For more information on Town Madison, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.