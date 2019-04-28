Warm & Dry Weather Lasts Through The Start Of May

A few very light showers popped up early Sunday morning, and that’s the most rain that we will see through the end of April! In fact, most of us will stay dry through the middle of this week before the next wave of rainy weather moves in from the west from late Wednesday through next Friday.

Warm & Dry: The lack of rain will lead us into some very warm temperatures this week, since all we need to heat up this time of year is dry time. A stretch of dry, sunny days will help bring high temperatures back into the 80s from Monday onward.

That might push us a little over average, with ‘normal’ high temperatures for early May landing in the upper 70s. It’s not unusual for us to start feeling these warm-ups in May though: Our first 90 degree day usually occurs during Mid-May!

Limited Storm Chances: Moisture from the south will erode away the fully dry conditions by the end of the week, just ahead of a storm system approaching from the west. At first, well just get some scattered showers creeping in Wednesday evening through Thursday. With warmer air already in place though, scattered storms could bubble up Thursday afternoon/evening and then again on Friday.

At this point it doesn’t look like the best instability will line up with the storm system to produce severe storms. That could change though as we watch the system develop throughout the week. Since we’re still several days out, circle Thursday and Friday as potentially stormy days. And as always, keep checking the forecast regularly!

Severe storms or not, this next wave of rain could give us a decent soaking; rainfall totals of 1.00″-1.50″ are possible over the 7 days.