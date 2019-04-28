The YMCA wants kids to be active during the summer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Studies find during the summer months, kids aren’t as active as they are during the school year. One study found children now spend more than seven and a half hours each day in front of a screen. The YMCA wants to change the statistic and hosts several events with a goal to get kids active.

Mary Stroud loves to dance and hopes to one day dance on Broadway. By breaking it down on the dance floor, she’s not only chasing her dreams, but also moving toward a healthy life.

Sharon Allen, the South East YMCA Fitness and Wellness Director, said they don’t want to see kids on an iPad.

“We want them engaged and doing all kinds of activities,” she explained.

The YMCA offers a variety of summer camp options at little to no cost to parents, but sometimes, you have to create fun at home and they say that works too.

Allen recommends finding simple games on Pinterest or just moving around outside. She added kids don’t seem to mind where they are playing as long as they are having fun.

Stroud said her family plays games at home.

“We have a swing set and a trampoline and we just love to play out there, be active and do shows,” she said.

For kids, being healthy isn’t a look or diet. To them, being healthy means being happy.

For a list of your local YMCA summer camps and activities, you can visit their website at https://www.ymca.net/