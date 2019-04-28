State Auditor speaks at Tax Freedom Day event in Athens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ala. - On Sunday, Athens celebrated Tax Freedom Day with State Auditor Jim Zeigler as their keynote speaker.

Tax Foundation, an independent tax policy nonprofit, said Tax Freedom Day represents "how long Americans as a whole have to work in order to pay the nation’s tax burden." It fell on April 16. It is known as the day the nation has earned enough to pay its total tax bill for the year, the nonprofit said.

Zeigler spoke at the Valley Event Center during the celebration.

“This means you have been working all year for the government. From this point forward, you are at long last working for yourself. This is a unique way at looking at the rising burden of taxes,” Zeigler said in a release Thursday.

This year, American's had to work 105 days to pay $3.4 trillion in federal taxes and $1.8 trillion in state and local taxes.

Zeigler also dove into topics that he feels are pressing. He spoke about the national debt.

"Our federal government is $22 trillion dollars in debt and that national debt is growing at a growing rate," said Zeigler.

Zeigler said the government is not handling taxpayer's dollars the way they should, and at some point, America isn't going to be able to pay off the debt.

"Somebody in Washington -somebody in the Congress, needs to be the watchman against waste, overspending, mismanagement and reign in that national debt," said Zeigler.

He said he looks up to U.S. Senator Harry Truman, who Zeigler believes has already shown America how to get out of debt in the past.

"He took it upon himself to gather these reports and make a report to Congress and they appointed an investigatory committee, made him chairman and he saved tens of millions of dollars when it was surely needed to win World War II," said Zeigler.

Zeigler has also formed an exploratory committee to assess running for U.S. Senate in 2020.